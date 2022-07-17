Search icon
DU Result 2022: Varsity released 26 UG, 18 PG course marksheets

DU declared the results of 26 undergraduate and 18 postgraduate courses on Saturday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 07:31 AM IST

DU Result | Photo: PTI

Delhi University, DU declared the results of 26 undergraduate and 18 postgraduate courses on Saturday. Concerned candidates can check their results from the Samarth portal. Dean of Examination DS Rawat said that the results of 37,000 students have been declared. An email regarding the grievance redressal process has also been sent to over 65,000 students.

"We are in process of declaring results. We have declared the results of 37,000 students. This is the first time when teaching, examination and evaluation took place simultaneously and results were declared within 40 days of examination," Dean of Examination, Rawat said.

According to the university, results for courses like BCom (Hons), BA (Hons) Philosophy, Hindi, Political Science, BA (VOC) Human Resource Management and BSC (Hons) Home Science, Mathematics, Statistics have been declared till now.

In May and June, exams were conducted in the physical mode for the second and third-year undergraduate students after a hiatus of two-year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The university conducted Open Book Examination (OPE) during the first and second waves of the pandemic.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read: ICSE Class 10 Results 2022 date released: Know how, where to check ICSE result

DU Result 2022: Varsity released 26 UG, 18 PG course marksheet
