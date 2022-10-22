Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

DU Admission 2022: Over 72,000 candidates accept Delhi University's college, course offer in 1st list

DU Admission 2022: Over 72,800 of 80,164 selected candidates have accepted the college and course offered in the first seat allotment list.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 09:35 PM IST

DU Admission 2022: Over 72,000 candidates accept Delhi University's college, course offer in 1st list
DU Admission 2022 | Photo: PTI

More than 72,800 candidates out of 80,164 have accepted the college and course offered to them in the first round of allocation list by Delhi University, Registrar Vikas Gupta said on Saturday. Today was the last date for acceptance of allocated seats for undergraduate courses in the first merit list. It was extended by a day on Friday.

"As many as 72,865 candidates have accepted their allotted college and course," the varsity's registrar said. The Delhi University (DU) had on Wednesday announced the much-awaited first list of seat allocation, marking the commencement of the third and last phase of the admission process for undergraduate programmes. 

Read: DU UG Admissions 2022: Delhi University first round of CSAS extended till October 22

In the context of provisional seat allocation, 'allocated seat' refers to a unique combination of programme plus college. In DU, admissions to 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres are being done through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for the first time.

Till last year, admissions used to be done through merit lists based on Class 12 marks, which saw skyrocketing cut-offs. The university used to announce up to seven cut-off lists every year. The number of seats across DU colleges is 70,000, but the varsity has allocated extra seats in unreserved (OBC-NCL and EWS) and reserved (SC, ST and PWBD) categories in the first list, taking the number to 80,164.

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sonali Phogat death: From TV show host, Bigg Boss contestant to BJP leader, a look at late star's journey
Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Robert Master, Shanthi, ADK, Dhanalakshmi, contestants from Kamal Haasan's show
Viral Photos of the Day: Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt promote Chup
Viral Photos of the Day: Tara Sutaria, Pooja Hegde, Rhea Chakraborty raise temperature in stylish outfits
National Sports Day 2022: Lagaan, Chak De India, 83, Bollywood movies to binge watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Chhattisgarh: 32-year-old health worker raped by 17-year-old boy in clinic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.