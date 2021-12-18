Delhi University approves CUCET, UG admissions to be held through entrance test from 2022

The University of Delhi’s Executive Council has approved to conduct the entrance exam for the admission process in the academic year 2022-23 on December 17, 2021. Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) would be conducted for admission of candidates to various courses.

The Executive Council is one of DU's highest decision-making bodies. According to a senior university official, the administration will begin working on the examination modalities.

As of 2021, admission to the university was based on a cut-off method. This year, for more than 10 courses the cut-offs were 100%. On December 10, 2021, the academic council approved the proposal for the entrance examination. A nine-member team recommended the proposal about the entrance examination in the midst of DU's high cut-off.

A nine-member panel constituted by DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh had recommended that the varsity should hold entrance examinations to ensure objectivity.

"The Committee is of the considered view that admissions may be carried out through a Common Entrance Test (CET)," said the report. "It may be conducted through an appropriate mode by the university through a well-devised internal arrangement or through any external agency depending upon prevailing operational feasibility and administrative convenience at that time followed by the declaration of list of eligible candidates for admissions under various course of study," said the committee in its report.