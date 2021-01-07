DU allows final year practical classes from February, theory classes to remain online

DUSU had also submitted a memorandum to the DSW and the librarian of Central Reference Library demanding phased reopening of libraries and colleges.

Final-year students of colleges affiliated to the Delhi University will be allowed to attend practical classes and laboratory sessions in small groups from February, an official stated. However, theory classes will remain online.

The decision was taken after the Department of Students' Welfare (DSW) held meetings with college principals. According to a statement issued by the Central University's Dean of Students Welfare Rajeev Gupta, the decision to attend physical classes is optional.

"DU will also slowly and carefully start allowing only final-year students to their respective colleges and departments for their laboratory and practical classes in smaller groups. Their theory classes shall remain in the online mode. However, students' entry will be absolutely voluntary."

The decision was taken after the Department of Students Welfare held meetings with college principals and heads of departments in the first week of January, during which the guidelines issued by the UGC on November 5 last year were discussed.

According to The Indian Express, Dean Rajeev Gupta said that while practical offline classes would begin in February, the remaining month of January will be spent in preparing and familiarizsing teachers and staff with SOPs.

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) had also submitted a memorandum to the DSW and the librarian of Central Reference Library demanding phased reopening of libraries and colleges. They also demanded a mobile app which should give 'easy access to DU Library online'.

On the demand, Gupta said, "I received their representation and I will send it to the appropriate offices."

Earlier, the All India Students' Association (AISA) and the Students' Federation of India (SFI) had also demanded reopening of the DU campus citing digital divide as an issue. However, Gupta said opening colleges and campuses to all students was not feasible. "We have to see how many (students) we can handle and then only proceed," he said.