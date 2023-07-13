Headlines

Delhi University admission 2023: DU begins registration process for PhD admission

This National Award-winning filmmaker became an alcoholic after box office failure of his much-anticipated film

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal slams century on debut, becomes third Indian opener to achieve this feat

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal achieves huge milestone, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Shubman Gill in unique list

Alia Bhatt helps pap wear his 'chappal', netizens say 'aaj dil pighal gaya'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi University admission 2023: DU begins registration process for PhD admission

This National Award-winning filmmaker became an alcoholic after box office failure of his much-anticipated film

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal slams century on debut, becomes third Indian opener to achieve this feat

PCOS: 10 foods to avoid for hormonal imbalance control

Chandrayaan 3: 10 facts to know about India’s lunar mission

Delhi floods: 8 superfoods to prevent diseases

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Wrestler's protest: Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia to throw medals in Ganga at 6 pm

Watch What Adipurush Dialogue Writer Manoj Muntashir Has To Say About The Dialogue Controversy

Karnataka CM Race: DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah to meet Rahul Gandhi

This National Award-winning filmmaker became an alcoholic after box office failure of his much-anticipated film

Alia Bhatt helps pap wear his 'chappal', netizens say 'aaj dil pighal gaya'

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

HomeEducation

entertainment

Delhi University admission 2023: DU begins registration process for PhD admission

Delhi University PhD admission 2023: The process of registration will close on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 11:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The University of Delhi has commenced the process of registration for various PhD programs for the academic session 2023-2024 from July 12, 2023.

The process of registration will close on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. For the academic year 2023-202, the PhD registration portal shall be opened more than one time in an academic year. The process of registration and admission to PhD programs will be in two phases.

"In phase I, only the candidates who are eligible on the basis of qualifying UGC-NET (including JRF)/UGC-CSIR NET (including JRF) AYUSH-NET/DBT-JRF, ICMR-JRF, DST-INSPIRE or equivalent national level examination/fellowship holders and others (as per Ordinance VI, Notification: Amendments to Ordinances dated August 7, 2017, and its Amendments approved by the Executive Council in its meeting held on February 1-2, 2019) will be able to apply," the release stated.

Moreover, in phase II, all eligible candidates will be able to apply. However, candidates who become eligible on the basis of appearing in the entrance test will be shortlisted for interviews after the declaration of the result of the entrance test.

"Registration fee is non-refundable for PhD program is SC/ST/PwBD candidates us Rs 300 per program; and for UR/EWS/OBC-NCL candidates it is Rs 750 per program," the notification read.

According to the notification the candidates are advised to check the admission website (www.admission.uod.ac.in) of the University and the website of the respective department for all communications and updates related to admissions.The University of Delhi was established on May 1, 1922.

In the last hundred years, the University has grown and expanded immensely and now has 86 departments, 90 Colleges, more than 6 lakh students, and has contributed immensely in nation building. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shaheen Afridi fell in love with Shahid Afridi's daughter long before marrying her, know their love story

Centre's new move to bring down tomato prices? Modi govt's major procurement plan from Maharashtra, Karnataka

Vijay Sethupathi announces 50th project! Jawan actor’s milestone movie to be titled Maharaja: See Post

CMD Register's Expanding Database Empowers Research Organizations with Valuable Insights

Hansal Mehta gets 'terrible' stomach infection, says 'two deputy CMs' in Mumbai can't provide basic clean drinking water

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE