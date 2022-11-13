Search icon
Delhi University Admission 2022: DU to release 3rd merit list today at du.ac.in, check CSAS Round 3 schedule

Delhi University admission 2022 third merit list will release today at 5 pm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 07:06 AM IST

File photo

Delhi University to release the 3rd merit list today, November 13, 2022. Once released, DU Admission third merit list will be available on the official website -- du.ac.in. Candidates who will receive seats in the DU CSAS Round 3 allotment will proceed with the further admission process from November 14. 

Delhi University admission 2022 third merit list will release today at 5 pm. Candidates can check the seat allocation via the link issued on the official websites of DU admissions.

DU CSAS Round 3 Schedule 2022
CSAS Third allocation list: November 13 (5 pm)
Candidates to accept the allocated seat: November 14 to 15 (4:59 pm)
Colleges to verify and approve the application: November 14 to 16
Last date of fee payment: November 17 (4:59 pm)

The third round of the common seat allocation system (CSAS) for admission to DU will include regular admissions as well as supernumerary quotas for ECA, sports, CW (children and widows of armed forces), and Kashmiri migrants.

