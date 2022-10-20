Delhi University admission 2022: DU releases merit list at du.ac.in, know documents required

File photo

Delhi University has released the first list of seat allocations for admission to undergraduate programmes. The list was scheduled to be announced on October 18. However, it was deferred by a day. "The first round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) of the University of Delhi has been released today," said DU's Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi.

In the context of provisional seat allocation, 'Allocated Seat' refers to a unique combination of Programme plus College.

According to data provided by the university, more than 1.5 lakh applicants have marked their college and course preferences till the last date for phase II last week.

DU UG First Cut-Off List 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to admission.uod.ac.in/du.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, check the link for the 1st cut-off list.

Step 3: Open the pdf file and check the college and course-wise list.

Delhi University UG admission 2022: List of documents required

- Candidate should have Class 10 and 12 passing certificate

- SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/Minority/CW/KM/PwBD certificate (in the name of the candidate) issued by the competent authority.

- OBC-Non-Creamy Layer Certificate, income certificate, if applicable.

- EWS Certificate (in the name of the Candidate), if applicable. The certificate must be issued after March 31, 2022.

- Sikh Minority Category: Certificate issued from the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) certifying the minority status.

- Christian Minority Category: Baptism certificate and/or Church membership certificate as per the requirements of the respective Christian Minority College.

- Children/Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces category: Educational Concession certificate (ECC) certificate (in the name of the candidate) in the prescribed format wherein the Priority is clearly mentioned.

- Persons with Benchmark Disability certificate (in the name of the candidate) issued by a recognized government hospital, bearing duly attested photograph of the candidate.

- Supernumerary quota such as Extra Curricular Activities (ECA), Sports, and any other: Relevant certificate/s should be in the name of the candidate.

(With inputs from PTI)