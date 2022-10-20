Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Delhi University admission 2022: DU releases merit list at du.ac.in, know documents required

Candidates can check the DU seat allotment result 2022 on the official website of DU CSAS - ugadmission.uod.ac.in or du.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 07:28 AM IST

Delhi University admission 2022: DU releases merit list at du.ac.in, know documents required
File photo

Delhi University has released the first list of seat allocations for admission to undergraduate programmes. The list was scheduled to be announced on October 18. However, it was deferred by a day. "The first round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) of the University of Delhi has been released today," said DU's Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi.

In the context of provisional seat allocation, 'Allocated Seat' refers to a unique combination of Programme plus College.

According to data provided by the university, more than 1.5 lakh applicants have marked their college and course preferences till the last date for phase II last week.

DU UG First Cut-Off List 2022: How to check 

Step 1: Go to admission.uod.ac.in/du.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, check the link for the 1st cut-off list.

Step 3: Open the pdf file and check the college and course-wise list.

Delhi University UG admission 2022: List of documents required 
- Candidate should have Class 10 and 12 passing certificate  
- SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/Minority/CW/KM/PwBD certificate (in the name of the candidate) issued by the competent authority.
- OBC-Non-Creamy Layer Certificate, income certificate, if applicable.
- EWS Certificate (in the name of the Candidate), if applicable. The certificate must be issued after March 31, 2022.
- Sikh Minority Category: Certificate issued from the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) certifying the minority status.
- Christian Minority Category: Baptism certificate and/or Church membership certificate as per the requirements of the respective Christian Minority College.
- Children/Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces category: Educational Concession certificate (ECC) certificate (in the name of the candidate) in the prescribed format wherein the Priority is clearly mentioned.
- Persons with Benchmark Disability certificate (in the name of the candidate) issued by a recognized government hospital, bearing duly attested photograph of the candidate.
- Supernumerary quota such as Extra Curricular Activities (ECA), Sports, and any other: Relevant certificate/s should be in the name of the candidate.

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
OP Sharma passes away: Know everything about the popular magician
From Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra to Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty: Couples who found love inside Bigg Boss house
Delhi's air quality: Incessant rains give capital its second 'good' air day of year
5 beautiful destinations in India for a romantic pre-wedding photoshoot in October
WhatsApp update: Check out these five major upcoming WhatsApp features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 488 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.