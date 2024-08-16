Delhi University admission: 1st merit list out, over 97,000 candidates allocated seats

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi-NCR news: Bomb threat in Noida's DLF Mall of India, movie stopped midway, people evacuated

Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat receives grand welcome in Delhi after returning from Paris, watch video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

7 breathtaking images of space by NASA

7 breathtaking images of space by NASA

Diabetes: Fruits that can raise blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Fruits that can raise blood sugar levels

9 must-watch Bollywood romantic films with tragic endings

9 must-watch Bollywood romantic films with tragic endings

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika's blockbuster to stream on two platforms; know why

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika's blockbuster to stream on two platforms; know why

Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...

Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...

HomeEducation

Education

Delhi University admission: 1st merit list out, over 97,000 candidates allocated seats

The university is conducting admission to 71,600 seats (excluding supernumerary seats) in 69 colleges and departments. There are 1559 program-college combinations on which the admissions will be made.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 07:47 PM IST

Delhi University admission: 1st merit list out, over 97,000 candidates allocated seats
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi University announced on Friday the first round of allocations for admission into undergraduate programs with over 97,000 candidates offered seats in various colleges.

The total number of undergraduate seats in DU colleges is around 71,600. However, the allocation is 36 per cent higher than the total seats in colleges as the university has decided to do extra allocations to fill the seats optimally so that the Academic Session may begin on August 29. The university has allocated seats based on the unique Common Rank.

"In the first allocation round, the University has decided to do extra allocations to fill the seats optimally so that the Academic Session may begin on August 29, 2024. Overall, 97,387 allocations have been made in the First Round. This excludes allocation to Performance-based programs and Supernumerary quotas of CW, ECA, Sports and Ward, and Christian candidates," the university said in a statement.

The university has asked them to submit their fee by August 21. The university is conducting admission to 71,600 seats (excluding supernumerary seats) in 69 colleges and departments. There are 1559 program-college combinations on which the admissions will be made. 

As per the records, 2,45,287 candidates had applied for Phase-I of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS(UG)), out of which 1,85,543 applicants had completed Phase-II of CSAS by submitting their preferences for Program + College Combinations.The total number of preferences that the University received was 1,72,18,187.

This year, the University has added another feature on the dashboard of all the candidates, through which every candidate will be able to see the details of the cutoffs and ranks that determine the allocation to a seat as per the category and quota of the candidate. 

"The University of Delhi has displayed the Common Rank, Cut-off Rank, Program-Specific CUET score and Cutoff score for all the Programs to which a candidate has applied," the university said.

Candidates have till August 18 (Sunday) to accept the seats allocated to them. It must be noted that candidates with the same Program-Specific CUET scores may have different ranks and having the same score as the cutoff does not guarantee admission, the university said in the statement. 

The Common Rank is determined by applying the tie-breaking rules. Ranks are not generated for performance-based Programs and for certain supernumerary quotas (Sports, ECA, CW and Ward).This year, the university has also revised the tie-breaking rules for generating ranks. The changes have been done as the National Testing Agency had released raw scores instead of normalized scores of the CUET examination.

The tie-breaking rules are: The candidate with a higher percentage of aggregate marks in the best three subjects of Class 12th will be given preference. If the marks in the best three subjects are also the same, the candidate with a higher percentage of aggregate marks in the best 4 subjects of Class XII will be given preference.

If those are also the same, the candidates with a higher percentage of aggregate marks in the best 5 subjects of Class XII will be given preference.

If aggregate marks in the best 5 subjects are also the same of two candidates, preference will be given to the candidate having an earlier date of birth. If the dates are also the same, alphabetical ordering of the names of the candidates.

In an effort to ensure maximum seat occupancy, DU decided to admit 20 per cent extra students under the General, OBC, and EWS categories, and 30 per cent extra under the SC/ST/PwBD categories. However, to prevent overcrowding in classrooms, the existing 30 per cent reservation for "extra students" in the SC/ST and PwBD categories will be reduced to 15 per cent in colleges with a withdrawal rate below 5 per cent. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris make first joint appearance since former's exit from US presidential race

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris make first joint appearance since former's exit from US presidential race

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max: Leaked design, launch date, battery, price in India, and other details

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max: Leaked design, launch date, battery, price in India, and other details

Independence Day 2024: Man’s heartfelt guitar and harmonica rendition of National Anthem impresses the internet

Independence Day 2024: Man’s heartfelt guitar and harmonica rendition of National Anthem impresses the internet

Meet woman, who left high-paying job to run her father's business, now leads Rs 9000 crore company, she is...

Meet woman, who left high-paying job to run her father's business, now leads Rs 9000 crore company, she is...

How Akshay Kumar's impactful cameo in Stree 2 sets him up as the 'Thanos of Maddock Universe'

How Akshay Kumar's impactful cameo in Stree 2 sets him up as the 'Thanos of Maddock Universe'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 thoughtful gift ideas for your sisters to make them feel special

Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 thoughtful gift ideas for your sisters to make them feel special

In pics: 5 underrated places you must visit in Shimla

In pics: 5 underrated places you must visit in Shimla

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement