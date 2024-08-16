Delhi University admission: 1st merit list out, over 97,000 candidates allocated seats

The university is conducting admission to 71,600 seats (excluding supernumerary seats) in 69 colleges and departments. There are 1559 program-college combinations on which the admissions will be made.

Delhi University announced on Friday the first round of allocations for admission into undergraduate programs with over 97,000 candidates offered seats in various colleges.

The total number of undergraduate seats in DU colleges is around 71,600. However, the allocation is 36 per cent higher than the total seats in colleges as the university has decided to do extra allocations to fill the seats optimally so that the Academic Session may begin on August 29. The university has allocated seats based on the unique Common Rank.

"In the first allocation round, the University has decided to do extra allocations to fill the seats optimally so that the Academic Session may begin on August 29, 2024. Overall, 97,387 allocations have been made in the First Round. This excludes allocation to Performance-based programs and Supernumerary quotas of CW, ECA, Sports and Ward, and Christian candidates," the university said in a statement.

The university has asked them to submit their fee by August 21. The university is conducting admission to 71,600 seats (excluding supernumerary seats) in 69 colleges and departments. There are 1559 program-college combinations on which the admissions will be made.

As per the records, 2,45,287 candidates had applied for Phase-I of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS(UG)), out of which 1,85,543 applicants had completed Phase-II of CSAS by submitting their preferences for Program + College Combinations.The total number of preferences that the University received was 1,72,18,187.

This year, the University has added another feature on the dashboard of all the candidates, through which every candidate will be able to see the details of the cutoffs and ranks that determine the allocation to a seat as per the category and quota of the candidate.

"The University of Delhi has displayed the Common Rank, Cut-off Rank, Program-Specific CUET score and Cutoff score for all the Programs to which a candidate has applied," the university said.

Candidates have till August 18 (Sunday) to accept the seats allocated to them. It must be noted that candidates with the same Program-Specific CUET scores may have different ranks and having the same score as the cutoff does not guarantee admission, the university said in the statement.

The Common Rank is determined by applying the tie-breaking rules. Ranks are not generated for performance-based Programs and for certain supernumerary quotas (Sports, ECA, CW and Ward).This year, the university has also revised the tie-breaking rules for generating ranks. The changes have been done as the National Testing Agency had released raw scores instead of normalized scores of the CUET examination.

The tie-breaking rules are: The candidate with a higher percentage of aggregate marks in the best three subjects of Class 12th will be given preference. If the marks in the best three subjects are also the same, the candidate with a higher percentage of aggregate marks in the best 4 subjects of Class XII will be given preference.

If those are also the same, the candidates with a higher percentage of aggregate marks in the best 5 subjects of Class XII will be given preference.

If aggregate marks in the best 5 subjects are also the same of two candidates, preference will be given to the candidate having an earlier date of birth. If the dates are also the same, alphabetical ordering of the names of the candidates.

In an effort to ensure maximum seat occupancy, DU decided to admit 20 per cent extra students under the General, OBC, and EWS categories, and 30 per cent extra under the SC/ST/PwBD categories. However, to prevent overcrowding in classrooms, the existing 30 per cent reservation for "extra students" in the SC/ST and PwBD categories will be reduced to 15 per cent in colleges with a withdrawal rate below 5 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)