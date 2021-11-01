Headlines

Delhi University 2021: Admission process for 4th cut off list begins TODAY at du.ac.in

DU Admission 2021 begins today under the fourth cut off and first cut off list of NCEWB.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2021, 09:54 AM IST

Delhi University (DU) Admission 2021 for various courses will begin from today (November 1, 2021) under the 4th cut-off. The last date to apply under the fourth cut off list is November 2, 2021, till 11:59 pm. Candidates can go through the Delhi University consolidated list of the fourth cut off on the official website of DU, du.ac.in. Delhi University has released its fourth cut-off list on Saturday (October 30)

The admission process under the 1st cut off list of Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board, NCEWB has also begun. Candidates can apply through the official website – du.ac.in. 

1st cut off list for NCEWB were released on October 30, 2021. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the admission process is completely online. The admissions under 1st cut off list of NCEWB would end on November 5, 2021.

Many courses in top colleges are now unavailable for admissions. By a few points, the cut off has come down, there are few courses available for admissions in some top colleges.

Steps to check Delhi University to release fourth cut off list:

- Go to the Delhi University official website, du.ac.in or individual college’s websites.

- On the homepage, go to the ‘Admission 2021’ section.

- Click on the ‘DU 4th cut off 2021’ link.

- Check and download DU fourth cut off list.

- Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check DU's fourth cut off list: du.ac.in 

