Delhi School Of Specialised Excellence Admission 2022 begins at edudel.nic.in - Know how to apply

The admission process 2022 in Delhi Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) has begun from today (February 11). Interested candidates can register themselves on the official website-- edudel.nic.in.

Delhi Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) specialise in five verticals – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Performing and Visual Arts, Humanities, High-end 21st Century Skills and Armed Forces Preparatory Schools (AFPS). The selection is based on an aptitude test.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia has announced on Friday the commencement of Delhi special school admission 2022 on Twitter: "Admissions are open for Delhi govt’s ‘Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE)’... SoSE: cultivating brilliant minds for an exciting future."

Delhi Schools of Specialised Excellence, SoSE Admission 2022: Steps to register

- Visit the official website-- edudel.nic.in

- On the homepage, click on the "Schools of Specialized Excellence" link

- Enter the required credentials and generate your login ID and password

- Fill in the application form with all asked details

- Take a printout for further references