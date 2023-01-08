Delhi Cold wave: Government suspends classes 9 to 12 with immediate effect

Delhi Government has suspended all classes for 9th to 12 due to cold wave | Photo: PTI

Directorate of education, the government of Delhi has suspended the remedial classes for students of classes 9 to 12 due to the prevailing conditions of the extreme cold wave in Delhi. The suspension of classes will be followed with immediate effect in all government schools. The practical examinations, project assessments and Internal assessments for classes 10 and 12 continue according to schedule.

This notice comes after the national capital recorded the lowest temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius. “Now, keeping in view the prevailing conditions of extreme cold wave in Delhi, all the Heads of Govt Schools of Directorate of Education are directed to suspend these remedial classes with immediate effect,” the circular read.

News Agency ANI tweeted, “Directorate of Education, Govt of Delhi suspends remedial classes during winter break/vacation for students of classes 9 & 12 in all govt schools with immediate effect. Practical Exam/Project Assessment/Internal Assessment for classes 10 & 12 will continue as per schedule.”

“However, work of conduct of Practical Examination/ Project Assessment/ Internal Assessment for classes X and XII for session 2022-23 will continue as per schedule” DoE further added.

The Delhi government schools have been conducting remedial classes for students in classes 9-12 during the winter vacation. Earlier today, the Delhi government advised all private schools to remain closed till January 15 due to the cold wave.