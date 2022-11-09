Delhi pollution: Primary schools resume classes from today as capital's air quality improves

Photo: File

In light of rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR, primary schools were asked shut . In a meeting chaired by Environment Minister Gopal Rai, it was decided that as the air quality in the national capital improves, the Delhi primary schools will resume physical classes today (November 9).

"Primary schools in Delhi were closed and open activities of classes senior to them were stopped. From 9th Nov, primary schools will open, and the ban on open activities is being lifted," said Environment Minister Gopal Rai, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Delhi government on Friday (November 4) announced the closure of primary schools and work from home for 50 per cent of its staff as the pollution levels in Delhi reached to severe category.

"We're taking all steps to control the pollution situation. In lieu of that, we're shutting down all primary schools in Delhi from tomorrow. Also shutting down outdoor activities for all classes above class 5," said Arvind Kejriwal.

Several schools in the national capital welcomed the government's decision on holding online classes for primary grades. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had recently asked the Delhi government to shut schools until the city's air quality improves.

Meanwhile, the Centre's air quality panel on Sunday directed authorities to lift various curbs issued earlier as the air pollution level in the national capital is improving gradually.

As per the data provided by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality will in Delhi-NCR will remain within the upper end of Poor category due to weak upper-level wind flow.