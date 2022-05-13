Delhi school students likely to get only 15 days of summer vacation in 2022, know why

File photo

Delhi summer vacations 2022: As Delhi is currently reeling under a brutal heatwave, it is likely that the much-awaited summer vacations for school students in the national capital will be cut short by the government this year.

This year, the Delhi government is planning to extend the number of working days for students till June 18 to bridge the loss of academics caused due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This means that school students might get only 15 days of summer holidays.

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) had stated earlier that conducting classes during summers is a must for all schools in order to make up for the loss of learning caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in the closure of schools for two years.

The circular issued by the DoE suggests that the students and teachers will only get about 10-15 days of summer vacations. The schools are expected to close on June 18 and reopen in the first week of July, according to reports.

Though there is an expectation that the summer holidays will only last 15 days in Delhi schools this year, the parents and teachers in the national capital have raised concerns about the increasing heat levels, and how they can cause serious issues for the students.

The schools in Delhi were supposed to shut down for the summer vacations on May 10, but they currently remain open. It is expected that the schools will shut down on June 18 and then will reopen on July 3, 2022.

The schools in Delhi were shut down in March 2022 and remained closed till January 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its massive spread in the national capital. This led to a significant loss in learning, which the government is trying to cover over the summer vacations.

Meanwhile, IMD has issued a yellow alert in Delhi in view of the heatwave conditions prevailing in the city. It is expected that the temperature in Delhi will be as high as 48 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the meteorological department has warned.

