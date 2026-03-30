Delhi School Result 2026 DECLARED: DoE announces Class 9 and 11 Result 2026 at edudel.nic.in; Check steps to download scorecard

edudel.nic.in Delhi DoE Class 9th, 11th Result 2026: Students must score at least 33% in each of the five main subjects to be promoted. Check steps to download the scorecard here.

Delhi DoE Class 9 and 11 Result 2026: The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Monday, March 30, 2026, announced the Class 9 and 11 annual school results on the official website, edudel.nic.in. Students can check and download their results for all streams - Arts, Science and Commerce from the direct link.

How to Check and Download Delhi DoE Class 9 and 11 Result 2026:

To download your result, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website edudel.nic.in.

2. Click on the "Results 2025-26" link for Class 9 and 11 under the "What's New" section.

3. Enter your Class, Student ID, section, and date of birth.

4. Click submit.

5. Your result will be displayed; download and save it for future reference

To download the scorecard, Students need to have the following documents and information handy:

Student ID (Unique ID provided by the school)

Class and Section

Date of Birth (in DD/MM/YYYY format)

Stream (Required only for Class 11 students: Science, Commerce, or Arts)

Parents and students are required to review all details on the scorecard and contact the school administration if they find any discrepancies. Physical report cards and detailed assessments will also be provided through the respective schools.

The annual examinations for Class 9 and Class 11 were conducted in February and March 2026. For many government schools, exams began around mid-February and concluded by mid-March. Students must score at least 33% in each of the five main subjects to be promoted. The DoE provides a maximum of 15 grace marks in total (distributed across failing subjects) to help students reach the 33% passing threshold. Students who passed the Class 9 and 11 examinations will be promoted to the next classes, Class 10 and Class 12, respectively. Those who do not clear the exams will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary or improvement exams.