DelE to conduct Common Admission Test tier 2 for Class 10, 12 non-plan admission 2022-23: Details here

The Government of National Capital Territory Delhi Directorate of Education has declared that the students who want to take admission in Classes 10th, and 12th under the Directorate of Education, will be given another chance.
The candidates will have to appear for a Common Admission Test to take admission in Delhi government schools has been scheduled for July 25. The application process for the same will begin on July 8. Candidates can also check the official circular directly by clicking here.
Delhi school non-plan admission 2022-23: Important dates
Delhi school non-plan admission 2022-23: How to apply
