Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

DelE to conduct Common Admission Test tier 2 for Class 10, 12 non-plan admission 2022-23: Details here

Candidates can still apply for admission to classes 10, and 12 for 2022-23 sessions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 06:18 PM IST

DelE to conduct Common Admission Test tier 2 for Class 10, 12 non-plan admission 2022-23: Details here
Photo: PTI

The Government of National Capital Territory Delhi Directorate of Education has declared that the students who want to take admission in Classes 10th, and 12th under the Directorate of Education, will be given another chance. 

The candidates will have to appear for a Common Admission Test to take admission in Delhi government schools has been scheduled for July 25. The application process for the same will begin on July 8. Candidates can also check the official circular directly by clicking here

Delhi school non-plan admission 2022-23: Important dates

  • The application process begins-- July 8
  • The last date to apply-- July 18
  • Admit card release-- July 22
  • Examination-- July 25

Delhi school non-plan admission 2022-23: How to apply 

  • Visit the Education Department of Delhi website-- edudel.nic.in
  • Click on Delhi Government Non-Plan Admission Form 2022-23 Link
  • A Pdf with all the details will Open from that read the eligibility and Date to Apply
  • Click on Apply Now
  • The application form for admission will open
  • Enter all the details asked
  • Upload the scanned documents
  • Click on Register
  • Pay the registration fees through online mode
  • Take the hard copy of the application form for further use.

Read: Over 2 lakh MP students applied to take admission in private schools

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.