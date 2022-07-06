DelE to conduct Common Admission Test tier 2 for Class 10, 12 non-plan admission 2022-23: Details here

Photo: PTI

The Government of National Capital Territory Delhi Directorate of Education has declared that the students who want to take admission in Classes 10th, and 12th under the Directorate of Education, will be given another chance.

The candidates will have to appear for a Common Admission Test to take admission in Delhi government schools has been scheduled for July 25. The application process for the same will begin on July 8. Candidates can also check the official circular directly by clicking here.

Delhi school non-plan admission 2022-23: Important dates

The application process begins-- July 8

The last date to apply-- July 18

Admit card release-- July 22

Examination-- July 25

Delhi school non-plan admission 2022-23: How to apply

Visit the Education Department of Delhi website-- edudel.nic.in

Click on Delhi Government Non-Plan Admission Form 2022-23 Link

A Pdf with all the details will Open from that read the eligibility and Date to Apply

Click on Apply Now

The application form for admission will open

Enter all the details asked

Upload the scanned documents

Click on Register

Pay the registration fees through online mode

Take the hard copy of the application form for further use.

