Delhi School Admission 2026-27: Check admission schedule for classes nursery, KG, Class 1; list of important dates

Delhi School Admission 2026-27: Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DoE) has released a detailed circular announcing the admission schedule for entry-level classes, nursery, kindergarten and Class 1, in private unaided recognised schools for the academic session 2026–27. The order, dated 22 November 2025, mentions timelines, age limits, documentation requirements, specific prohibitions, and mandatory transparency measures for schools. The circular is meant for only the general categories and excludes EWS/DG/CWSN admissions.

Important dates for Delhi school admissions

Following are some important dates for school academic session 2026–27 in Delhi.

Criteria Dates Schools will upload criteria and point system 28 November 2025, Friday Admission process commences with availability of forms 4 December 2025, Thursday Application form submission last date 27 December 2025, Saturday Schools upload list of all applicants 9 January 2026, Friday Schools upload marks/points allotted to each applicant 16 January 2026, Friday First list of selected candidates, along with waiting list 23 January 2026, Friday Clarifications of doubts for first list 24 January–3 February 2026 Second list of selected candidates (if any) 9 February 2026, Monday Clarifications of doubts for second list 10–16 February 2026 Next round of list (if any) 5 March 2026, Thursday Admission process closes 19 March 2026, Thursday

The notice reads, “No deviation from the above schedule shall be permitted. Each school shall display the aforesaid admission schedule on its notice board and website.” It has also ordered schools to ensure that the availability of forms remain until the last date of submission.

What is the age requirement for school admission 2026-27

For Nursery classes, the age requirement is 3-4 years

For kindergarten classes, the age requirement is 4-5 years

For Class 1, the age requirement is 4-5 years 5-6 years

The notice states, “A child must have attained the prescribed minimum age as on 31st March 2026.” It also formalises the shift to 6+ years for Class 1, in line with NEP changes.