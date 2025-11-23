Delhi School Admission 2026-27: Check admission schedule for classes nursery, KG, Class 1; list of important dates

Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju marry in royal wedding in Udaipur, Donald Trump Jr present; WATCH
EDUCATION
Delhi government's Directorate of Education has released a detailed circular announcing the admission schedule for entry-level classes, nursery, kindergarten and Class 1, in private unaided recognised schools for the academic session 2026–27. The order, dated 22 November 2025, mentions all details.
Delhi School Admission 2026-27: Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DoE) has released a detailed circular announcing the admission schedule for entry-level classes, nursery, kindergarten and Class 1, in private unaided recognised schools for the academic session 2026–27. The order, dated 22 November 2025, mentions timelines, age limits, documentation requirements, specific prohibitions, and mandatory transparency measures for schools. The circular is meant for only the general categories and excludes EWS/DG/CWSN admissions.
Following are some important dates for school academic session 2026–27 in Delhi.
|Criteria
|Dates
|Schools will upload criteria and point system
|28 November 2025, Friday
|Admission process commences with availability of forms
|4 December 2025, Thursday
|Application form submission last date
|27 December 2025, Saturday
|Schools upload list of all applicants
|
9 January 2026, Friday
|Schools upload marks/points allotted to each applicant
|16 January 2026, Friday
|First list of selected candidates, along with waiting list
|23 January 2026, Friday
|Clarifications of doubts for first list
|24 January–3 February 2026
|Second list of selected candidates (if any)
|9 February 2026, Monday
|Clarifications of doubts for second list
|10–16 February 2026
|Next round of list (if any)
|5 March 2026, Thursday
|Admission process closes
|19 March 2026, Thursday
The notice reads, “No deviation from the above schedule shall be permitted. Each school shall display the aforesaid admission schedule on its notice board and website.” It has also ordered schools to ensure that the availability of forms remain until the last date of submission.
For Nursery classes, the age requirement is 3-4 years
For kindergarten classes, the age requirement is 4-5 years
For Class 1, the age requirement is 4-5 years 5-6 years
The notice states, “A child must have attained the prescribed minimum age as on 31st March 2026.” It also formalises the shift to 6+ years for Class 1, in line with NEP changes.