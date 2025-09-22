Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: SSC releases notification for 7565 posts; check eligibility, direct LINK to apply here

The recruitment process includes an online test followed by a physical efficiency and measurement test (PE & MT).

Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for the Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025. A total of 7,565 vacancies are available for the posts of Constable (Exe.) Male and Female, including special categories for ex-servicemen. Eligible candidates can apply for the post online through the official website ssc.gov.in. The recruitment process includes an online test followed by a physical efficiency and measurement test (PE & MT).

Steps to apply online for SSC Delhi Police Constable 2025

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to Quick Links, then click on Apply

Step 3: Click on the Delhi Police Constable 2025 link to apply

Step 4: Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Step 5: Fill in the online application form with all required details.

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee online before the deadline.

Get a direct link to apply online HERE. To download the Delhi Police Constable recruitment notification 2025, get a direct link HERE.

Pay Scale: Pay Level-3 (Rs 21700- 69100/-) (Group ‘C’)

Age Limit: 18-25 years as on 01-07-2025. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02-07-2000 and later than 01-07-2007.