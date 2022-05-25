Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced for Head Constable posts, check details inside

The last date to apply for these posts is June 16, 2022, and the computer-based exam will be held in September 2022.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for the posts of Head Constable (Ministerial) in the Delhi Police. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same either via the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) official website - www.ssc.nic.in or delhipolice.gov.in.

A total of 835 positions will be filled under this recruitment drive. Out of these 835, 559 are male and 276 are female candidates.

The last date to apply for these posts is June 16, 2022, and the computer-based exam will be held in September 2022. Notably, the entrance test will be held in Hindi and English languages.

The notification read, "The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the examination in ‘Computer Based Examination’ (CBE) Mode on a Pan India basis depending on the number of applications from different states and UTs. The Computer Based Examination would be conducted in English and Hindi only."

Candidates, equal to 20 times the number of vacancies in each category will be shortlisted for Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT). Delhi Police will then conduct PE and MT.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Age limit

18 to 25 years as of January 1, 2022.

(Note: Relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable for reserved categories).