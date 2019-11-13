Delhi nursery school admission process to begin on Nov 29: Check full schedule here

The nursery admission process for private schools in the national capital for academic session 2020-21 will begin on November 29, the Delhi government said on Wednesday.

As per the schedule released by the Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DoE), the admission process will start on November 29 with the availability of forms and will close on March 16.

This is the second year when the upper age limit will be in effect. Last year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had set an upper age limit of less than four years to be eligible for nursery, less than five years for kindergarten, and less than six years for admission to Class 1.

The last date of submitting application forms for nursery class admission is December 27.

Delhi Nursery Admission: Important dates

Uploading the criteria in the module of the department by schools: November 28

Commencement of admission process and availability of formes: November 29

Last date to submit application forms: December 27

Uploading details of children who applied to school for admission under open seats: January 10, 2020

Uploading of marks (as per point system) given to each children: January 17

Release of the first list of selected candidates, along with marks allotted under point system (including waiting list): January 24

Resolution of queries of parents regarding allotment of points to their wards in first list: Jan 27 to Feb 3

Second list of candidates: February 12

Resolution of queries of parents regarding list of candidates: Feb 13 to Feb 19

Subsequent list of admission, if any: March 3

Closure of admission process: March 16

Schedule of Delhi nursery admission released by Delhi govt