Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: Registration to begin TODAY; check important dates

Delhi Nursery admission 2023 online registration process will begin today December 1, 2022. The application period will remain open until December 23 according to the Delhi-based Directorate of Education (DoE). Entry-level classes are being admitted for open seats in private, unaided, recognised schools in Delhi for the academic year 2023–2024. A registration fee of Rs. 25 must be paid in order to apply for nursery admission.

Parents should be aware when completing the application form that as of March 31, 2023, the child's maximum age must be at least four years for nursery admission, five years for KG (pre-primary), and at least six years for Class 1.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: Important dates

Details of students who applied for admission under open seats on January 6, 2023 will be available for parents to upload.

On January 13, 2023, the marks given to each student who applied will be uploaded.

On January 20, 2023, the first list of selected students will be announced.

From January 21 to January 30, the first list's queries from parents (if any) will be answered.

On February 6, the DoE will release the second shortlist.

The second list's queries from parents (if any) will be answered between February 8 and February 14, 2023.

On March 17, 2023, DoE will end the admissions process for the academic year 2023–2024.

For admission to the academic session 2023–2024, private schools must reserve at least 25% of seats for the economically disadvantaged group (DG), economically weaker section (EWS), and children with disabilities.