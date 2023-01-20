Delhi Nursery admission 2023: First merit list to be released TODAY at edudel.nic.in

Headlines

Snapchat launches new reward programme in India, to offer up to Rs 5.93 lakh to creators

India’s richest billionaire ever, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Singhania

After renaming Twitter, Musk now rebrands TweetDeck

What is alleged ‘panic button scam’ in Delhi buses, taxis? Why BJP has accused AAP of Rs 500 crore fraud

Priyanka Chopra looks for supermoon with daughter Malti Marie in adorable pics, fans call them ‘cutest’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Snapchat launches new reward programme in India, to offer up to Rs 5.93 lakh to creators

India’s richest billionaire ever, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Singhania

After renaming Twitter, Musk now rebrands TweetDeck

8 superfoods that help heal injuries fast

From house worth Rs 19 crore to swanky cars: Most expensive things owned by Ayushmann Khurrana

10 Animals that can regenerate organs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

DNA: Ocean's color changing as a consequence of climate change; reveals MIT study

DNA: Communal Clashes in Haryana's Nuh Leaves Many Dead, Hundreds Injured

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as 'Pooja', Ananya Panday shines as 'Pari'

Priyanka Chopra looks for supermoon with daughter Malti Marie in adorable pics, fans call them ‘cutest’

Ranveer Singh reveals redaction of Deepika Padukone’s mother to their relationship, says ‘unke palle kuch nhi pada'

Kangana Ranaut wishes to star with this action hero, and it’s not Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff or Hrithik Roshan

HomeEducation

Education

Delhi Nursery admission 2023: First merit list to be released TODAY at edudel.nic.in

The second list of shortlisted students will be out on February 6.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 07:49 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The first list of shortlisted students for admission to entry-level classes in more than 1,800 private schools of Delhi will be published on Friday, Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

The names along with a waiting list will be issued on the notice board, as well as the official website of the schools, the DoE said on Thursday. The second list of shortlisted students will be out on February 6.

A child needs to be at least four years old to fill the form for nursery admission. The age limit is five years for admission in kindergarten and at least six years for Class 1 as on March 31, 2023.

The registration process for admission to entry-level classes in more than 1,800 private schools in Delhi for the 2023-24 academic session had begun on December 1 and ended on December 23.

"No deviation from the above schedule shall be permitted. Each school shall display the aforesaid admission schedule on its notice board and website. Further, each school shall ensure that application forms for admission are made available to all applicants till the last date of submission," the DoE circular had said.

It had said a non-refundable amount of only Rs 25 can be charged as the admission registration fee. The purchase of the prospectus of a school by the parents will be optional, it said.

According to the circular, all private schools will reserve 25 per cent seats for economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged group (DG) students as well as for differently-abled children.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Supermoon visible in India today? Know when and how to observe stunning celestial event

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with helipad, swimming pool

India squad for Ireland T20Is announced, Jasprit Bumrah returns as Captain

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2023 out: Official website, how to check here

Meet Chauhan family, who created Rs 16200 crore business empire with Rs 60,000; own world’s best selling biscuit brand

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE