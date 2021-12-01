Delhi Nursery Admission 2022-23: Directorate of Education releases schedule - Know important dates

The Directorate of Education (DoE) released the Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022 schedule on December 1 and the admission forms will be available on the schools' website from December 15 till January 7, 2021.

The registration process for entry-level classes for open seats in private unaided schools in Delhi will commence from December 15, 2021 onwards.

Through an official notification, the DoE has mandated all private schools in the city to upload their admissions criteria by December 14 so that applications can begin the next day - December 15.

The DoE circular issued on Tuesday has made it mandatory for schools to charge only Rs 25 for the application form and have made it optional for parents to purchase the school prospectus. The upper age limit is below six years of age for admission round for the open seats.

Delhi Nursery Admission: Important dates:

December 15, 2021: The registration process for entry-level classes for open seats in private unaided schools in Delhi will commence

January 21, 2022: The details of the children who have applied for the school for admission under open seats will be uploaded

January 28: Marks will be uploaded

February 4: The first list of selected candidates will be displayed

February 21: The second list will be displayed

February 5 to 12: The resolution of queries of parents

March 31: The admission process will close