Delhi High Court Recruitment 2022: Apply for 45 posts, salary offered upto Rs 2,16,000 - Check eligibility, last date

Delhi High Court is inviting applications for Delhi Higher Judicial Service Examination 2022 (45 Vacancies). The last date to apply is March 26, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Delhi High Court Higher Judicial Service Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Delhi Higher Judicial Service Examination 2022

No. of Vacancy: 45

Pay Scale: 1,31,100 – 2,16,600/- Level – 13A

Delhi High Court Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done LLB from recognised University and practised as an Advocate.

Age Limit: 35 to 45 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking.

For Gen Candidates: 1000/-

For SC/ST/PWD Candidate: 200/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Delhi High Court Higher Judicial Service Exam 2022: Important Dates

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: February 25, 2022

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: March 26, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: March 26, 2022

Date of Preliminary Examination: April 03, 2022

Delhi High Court Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Viva Voce Test.

Delhi High Court Recruitment 2022 Notification: highcourt2022dhjse