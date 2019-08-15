Delhi govt to bear CBSE class 10, 12 students' exam fee: Manish Sisodia

Representational image

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led government in Delhi has announced that it will bear the entire fee for all categories of students in government schools, for Central Bureau of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10, 12 exams.

"Delhi government has decided to bear entire fees for all categories of students in govt schools, for CBSE Class 10, 12 exams," Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia announced had on Wednesday.

The move has come after the CBSE had almost doubled the examination fee for students of Class 10, 12 across the country.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia: Delhi govt has decided to bear entire fees for all categories of students in govt schools, for CBSE Class 10, 12 exams. (14.08.2019) pic.twitter.com/J4Qw3LhRGI — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2019

However, on August 14, on the direction of Human Resource Development Ministry, the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) restored the earlier practice of charging Rs 50 only from SC and ST candidates appearing for Class X and XII board examinations in Delhi government schools.

In a letter addressed to Binay Bhushan, Director of Education by Sanjay Bhardwaj, Controller of Examination, CBSE, it has been stated that fees will remain the same for ST and SC student as practised earlier.

However, the letter also states that for the payment of difference of increased fees per candidate the board will take up the reimbursement with state govt once the number of candidates is finalised.

Central Board of Secondary Education, Secretary, Anurag Tripathi told ANI, "We have issued a circular to the Delhi Government today that SC/ST students in Delhi will have to pay Rs 50 only for Class X and Class XII Board examinations."

For the remaining amount, CBSE will take up reimbursement of increased fees directly with Delhi state govt after finalising the list of candidates. This has been informed to the Delhi government.

While the board has decided to restore the earlier fee structure for ST/SC students, increased fee will only be applicable to general category.