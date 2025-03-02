The Delhi government has directed all school heads to ensure that admissions for students under the categories of Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG), and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) are conducted solely through a computerized draw.

Admissions in Delhi schools will be done under new procedures for categories related to EWS, DG and CWSN

Now, admissions in Delhi schools will be done under new procedures for categories related to EWS (Economically Weaker Section), DG (Disadvantaged Group DG admissions), and CWSN (Children with Special Needs). The Directorate of Education, Delhi government, has issued a circular in this regard (DOE Guidelines for EWS). Schools that do not follow the new procedure have been warned of action.

The Delhi government has directed all school heads to ensure that admissions for students under the categories of Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG), and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) are conducted solely through a computerized draw.

New admission guidelines

In a circular issued on February 27, the Directorate of Education stated that the admission process for the EWS, DG, and CWSN categories in private, non-aided, recognized schools for entry-level classes (Nursery, KG, and Class 1) should be conducted through a computerized draw. It emphasized that the entire admission process should be fully computerized, leaving no scope for any human intervention at any stage.

Delhi govt warns against violating new admission rules in schools

The circular also issued a warning against individuals or institutions making false claims of influencing or guaranteeing admissions under the relevant categories. It stated that the public is being informed that such claims are misleading. People are advised to avoid engaging with such illegal entities.

The Directorate of Education stated that any information or complaints related to such activities should be sent to the department's official email for appropriate legal action. All private, non-aided, recognized schools have been instructed to stay away from any official or unofficial association with such individuals, organizations, or institutions. It was stated that if any school is found involved in such activities, the Directorate of Education will take strict action against them.