Delhi Government to bring training course on spoken English for teachers

Delhi government teacher's spoken English training programme

According to officials, the Delhi government is planning to launch an intensive English-speaking training course called, "project teacher empowerment", for the teachers of its schools.

The programme can be availed by all regular teachers and vice-principals. The course will cover a total duration of 160 hours.

The official notification reads, "The Directorate of Education (DoE) provides an opportunity for English as a medium of instruction for students in its schools. Hence, the acquisition of communication skills in English is widely critical for teachers for prolific and engaging interactions with students. Teachers are responsible for comprehending and breaking down complex information themselves, conveying this information clearly to their students (both verbally and in written form), presenting it in a manner that sustains their attention, improving their listening skills and resolving their problems."

The notification also states that this project is expected to bring a paradigm shift in the existing dexterity regarding the use of the English language in schools and otherwise.

This project is envisioned that this continuous professional development opportunity will be a highlight of your whole teaching-learning journey.

The classes will be held for two hours a day either before or after the regular classes at designated centres within the districts. Teachers who undergo the programme will have to appear in an internationally valid test such as the GESE (Graded Examinations in Spoken English) or the APTIS.

"Those who opt for this programme will also be invited to be part of Specialised School of Excellence, Delhi model virtual school, the core academic unit and Delhi Board of Secondary Education. They will be sent for national and international training and exposure visits," the notification said.

(With inputs from PTI)

