Delhi government school teachers worked tirelessly to improve students' quality of life: Manish Sisodia

Delhi deputy Manish Sisodia applauds Delhi government school teachers' efforts and commitment to improving the quality of students' life.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 11:04 PM IST

Photo: PTI

Teachers of Delhi government schools have been improving the quality of life of lakhs of children with their untiring efforts and commitment, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Sunday. 

Speaking at an event on the eve of Teachers' Day, he dubbed teachers and principals of the city government schools the "flag bearers" of the "Delhi education revolution".

"Not only Delhi but the entire country is proud of the work of our school principals. They are the ones who ensure the implementation of all education policies at the ground level and that each child is positively impacted by them," said Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio. 

He said development in Delhi government schools has been made possible because of the efforts of their principals.

"The school heads have helped the Delhi government schools flourish in the past seven years by promoting innovative ideas, encouraging teachers and children to do better, establishing a better relationship between the teacher-student community and creating a conducive learning environment," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read: UPJEECUP Counselling 2022 to begin on THIS date: Details here

