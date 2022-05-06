Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2022: Results announced on Edudel.nic.in, direct link, steps to check

File Photo

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has declared the Delhi government school Classes 9 and 11 results 2022. Students can check their results via the official website - edudel.nic.in. The Delhi school 9th and 11th annual results can also be viewed through the student portal of the Delhi DoE – edustud.nic.in.

Here is the direct link to check Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2022

Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2022: Step-by-step process to check result

Step 1: Visit the official websites – edudel.nic.in or edustud.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Class 9 and 11 Results 2021-22' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.