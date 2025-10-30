FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EDUCATION

Delhi: Children to be admitted at age 6 in class 1 from the 2026-27 academic session; how will it impact learning?

From the next academic session, that is, from the 2026-27 the Delhi Directorate of Education will open admission for those children in class 1 in all its government, aided, and recognised private schools who have attained the age of six by March 31 of the year of admission.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 04:29 PM IST

Delhi: Children to be admitted at age 6 in class 1 from the 2026-27 academic session; how will it impact learning?
Delhi: Children to be admitted at age 6 in class 1 from the 2026-27 academic session
Getting admission to schools is the first big step, as it shapes an individual’s whole life. It gives a child its initial learning and an environment to grow. However, children in Delhi will now start their learning journey a little later. From the next academic session, that is, from the 2026-27 the Delhi Directorate of Education will open admission for those children in class 1 in all its government, aided, and recognised private schools who have attained the age of six by March 31 of the year of admission.

The Education Department announced the move through an official circular last week, which brings Delhi's school system in sync with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which focuses more on learning that is age-appropriate and play-based in a child’s most crucial years.

The Centre introduced Balvatika under the New Education Policy (NEP) in all CBSE schools (it also exists in KV schools), which is a preschool education program aimed at developing foundational skills in children like literacy, numeracy, and socio-emotional abilities.

Under the new system, the initial level of schooling is divided as follows:

- Nursery (Balvatika 1): admission of children aged 3-4 years

- Lower KG (Balvatika 2): admission of children aged 4-5 years

-Upper KG (Balvatika 3): admission of children aged 5-6 years

-Class 1: admission of children aged 6-7 years

The Education Department has opened the scope of admitting children up to one month beyond or less than the cut-off age for admission to these classes. The new rule is not applicable to those students who are already enrolled before the 2026-27 session.

According to the officials, the application of the new system will be done in a phased manner, with the children admitted in Lower and Upper KG (Balvatika 2 and 3) to be applicable in government schools from 2027-28.

 

The move has been taken as experts have identified a big gap in the cognitive and emotional interest among children when admitted in differing ages in the primary school.  

