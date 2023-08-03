'Degrees awarded by such universities shall...': UGC issues statement after declaring 20 universities in India as 'fake'

Uttar Pradesh is second with 4 such universities - Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith; National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy; Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University); and Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad.

On Wednesday, the University Grants Commission (UGC) declared 20 universities as "fake" and not empowered to confer any degree with Delhi having eight such institutions, the highest.

"It has come to the notice of the UGC that several institutions are offering degrees in contrary to the provisions of the UGC Act. Degrees awarded by such universities shall neither be recognised nor valid for higher education or employment purpose. These universities are not empowered to confer any degree," UGC secretary Manish Joshi said.

According to UGC, Delhi tops the list with 8 universities -- All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences; Commercial University Ltd, Daryaganj; United Nations University; Vocational University; ADR-Centric Juridical University; Indian Institution of Science and Engineering; Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment; and Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University).

Karnataka, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Kerala also have "fake" universities, the UGC said.

Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal have two such universities each. These are Christ New Testament Deemed University and Bible Open University of India in Andhra Pradesh, and Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine and Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research in West Bengal.

Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society (Karnataka), St John's University (Kerala), Raja Arabic University (Maharashtra), and Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education (Puducherry) are also on the list.