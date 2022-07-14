DDA Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Executive Engineer posts at dda.org.in, know eligibility, salary

File photo

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is inviting applications for 08 Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) posts. The last date to apply is August 08, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, dda.org.in.

DDA Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) (Group A)

No. of Vacancy: 08

Pay Scale: Level – 10

DDA Recruitment 2022 Category-wise Details

UR: 03

EWS: 01

SC: 02

ST: 0

OBC: 02

Total: 08

DDA Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must have a Degree in Civil Engineering from a University and GATE Score 2021.

Age Limit: 21 to 30 years

Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee through Internet Banking/Debit Card OR UPI

For UR/OBC/EWS: 1000/-

For Women/SC/ST/PwBD: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the website dda.gov.in.

Starting Date For Submission Of Online Application: July 09, 2022

Last Date For Submission Of Online Application: August 08, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: August 08, 2022

DDA Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on GATE 2021 and interview.

DDA Recruitment 2022 Notification: cdn.digialm.com