DDA Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Executive Engineer posts at dda.org.in, know eligibility, salary

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 11:03 AM IST
Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is inviting applications for 08 Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) posts. The last date to apply is August 08, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, dda.org.in.
DDA Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) (Group A)
No. of Vacancy: 08
Pay Scale: Level – 10
DDA Recruitment 2022 Category-wise Details
UR: 03
EWS: 01
SC: 02
ST: 0
OBC: 02
Total: 08
DDA Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must have a Degree in Civil Engineering from a University and GATE Score 2021.
Age Limit: 21 to 30 years
Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee through Internet Banking/Debit Card OR UPI
For UR/OBC/EWS: 1000/-
For Women/SC/ST/PwBD: No Fee
How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the website dda.gov.in.
Starting Date For Submission Of Online Application: July 09, 2022
Last Date For Submission Of Online Application: August 08, 2022
Last Date for Payment of Fee: August 08, 2022
DDA Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on GATE 2021 and interview.