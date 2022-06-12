DDA Recruitment 2022: Apply for 279 Junior Engineer, Planning assistant, other posts at dda.org.in, know how to apply

File photo

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is inviting applications for 279 Junior engineers, Planning assistants, Junior translators and Programmer Vacancies. The last date to apply is July 10, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, dda.org.in.

DDA Recruitment 2022 Details

Assistant Director (Landscape): 01

Junior Engineer (Civil): 220

Junior Engineer (Elect/ Mech): 35

Programmer: 02

Junior Translator (Official Language): 06

Planning Assistant: 15

DDA Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Assistant Director (Landscape): The candidate must have 02 years of full-time Post Graduate degree in Landscape Architecture from a recognised University Or a Graduate degree in Architecture from a recognised reputed University OR Bachelor’s Degree in Botany and At least one-year of experience.

JE-Civil: The candidate must have a Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institution or equivalent.

JE- Elect/ Mech: Candidate must have a Diploma in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized Institution or equivalent.

Programmer: Candidate must have an Engineering Degree in Computer Science/Computer Engineering/ Electronics OR Master Degree in Computer Science/Computer Application OR Should have passed ‘B’ Level examination from DOEACC.

Junior Translator: Candidate must have a Master’s Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the Degree Level OR Master’s Degree in English with Hindi as a subject at the Degree Level and Diploma/Certificate Course in translation from Hindi to English and vice-versa or two years experience.

Planning Assistant: The candidate must have a Bachelor's Degree in Planning/ Architecture from a recognized University /Institute or equivalent.

Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee through Internet Banking/Debit Card OR UPI

For UR/OBC/EWS: 1000/-

For Women/SC/ST/PwBD: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the Website dda.gov.in.

Starting date for online application submission: June 11, 2022

Last date for online application submission: July 10, 2022

Date of Online Exam: September 01 to 30, 2022

DDA Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online Exam and interview.