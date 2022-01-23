DDA Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced at dda.org.in – Check salary, eligibility

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is inviting applications for the posts of 05 Consultant posts on a contractual basis. The last date to apply is February 09, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, dda.org.in

DDA Consultant Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Consultant (Sr. Landscape Architect)

No. of Vacancy: 02

Pay Scale: 65,000/- (Per Month)

Post: Consultant (Landscape Architect)

No. of Vacancy: 03

Pay Scale: 45,000/- (Per Month)

DDA Consultant Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Consultant (Sr. Landscape Architect): Candidate must have done 02 years full-time Post Graduate degree in Landscape Architecture from a recognized University or 05 years full time Graduate degree in Architecture from recognized reputed University.

Consultant (Landscape Architect): Candidate must have a Master’s Degree or equivalent in Landscape Architecture or Bachelor’s degree in Architecture from a recognized University.

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may appear for an Interview in the prescribed Application form along with self-attested all relevant documents send by e-mail to consultant.rc@dda.org.in on or before February 09, 2022.

Last date for application form submission: February 09, 2022

DDA Consultant Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on interview.

DDA Consultant Recruitment 2022 Notification: Final_Notification