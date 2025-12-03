Cyclone Ditwah Update: Chennai schools to remain closed today due to cyclone impact, check IMD weather update here

Heavy rains from the remnants of Cyclone Ditwah forced the closure of schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram. IMD issued an Orange Alert as the deep depression nears the Tamil Nadu coast, bringing heavy rainfall, strong winds, and widespread waterlogging.

Persistent rainfall triggered by the weakened remnants of Cyclone Ditwah has led to widespread disruption across several parts of Tamil Nadu. With many areas in and around Chennai severely waterlogged, authorities have ordered the closure of schools and colleges on Wednesday, December 3, prioritising the safety of students and staff.

Widespread Educational Shutdown in Multiple Districts

Chennai District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade issued an official directive announcing the suspension of classes for all educational institutions in Chennai. Overnight downpours led to extensive flooding in several neighbourhoods, making travel unsafe and prompting the need for precautionary measures.

Several adjoining districts have implemented similar closures, including:

Tiruvallur

Chengalpattu

Kancheepuram

Meanwhile, in districts such as Tiruvannamalai and Kanyakumari, schools and colleges are closed due to local festivities, Karthigai Deepam and the St. Xavier Church Kottar Festival, respectively.

Orange Alert for Coastal Tamil Nadu

With the system now lingering as a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for most coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai. Residents have been warned of:

Heavy to extremely heavy rain bands

Strong winds reaching 40–60 km/h

Further waterlogging in vulnerable zones

The alert extends northward to several coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, such as Nellore, Prakasam, and Bapatla, while regions like Tirupathi and large parts of Andhra Pradesh remain under a Yellow Alert.

Depression's Current Position and Expected Movement

According to the IMD’s early morning bulletin, the depression drifted south-southwest slightly through the night and was positioned roughly 100 km south of Chennai by 11:30 pm on Tuesday. At its closest, the weather system was only about 25 km away from the North Tamil Nadu–Puducherry coastline.

Meteorologists predict that the system will continue a slow southwestward movement and is likely to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area within hours, signalling a gradual reduction in intensity and potential relief for rain-hit regions.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, urging residents to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel until conditions improve.