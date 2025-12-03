FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 5: Dhanush scores his highest-grossing Hindi film, beats Raanjhanaa lifetime, jumps on Tuesday, earns...

Mukesh Ambani's chhoti bahu Radhika Merchant stuns in Isha Ambani-inspired jewel-studded blouse, designed by...; See pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru fly for one-day honeymoon to..., on wedding day, The Family Man director gifts her expensive...

Palash Muchhal seeks Premanand Maharaj's blessings amid postponed wedding to Smriti Mandhana; pic goes viral

Who is Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe, 19-year-old Vedic scholar PM Modi posted about?

Cyclone Ditwah Update: Chennai schools to remain closed today due to cyclone impact, check IMD weather update here

Trump declares all Biden autopen-signed documents, including pardons 'null and void'

Vande Bharat BIG Update: Indian Railways adds new stoppages on major Maharashtra-Karnataka routes, check full details here

Delhi-NCR AQI: Air quality remains in 'very poor' levels, AQI crosses 400 in Anand Vihar, Bawana, Chandni Chowk; check areawise pollution levels

Controversial actor Vinayakan CONFIRMS joining Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, despite previous records of ruckus, shoot will end on...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 5: Dhanush scores his highest-grossing Hindi film, beats Raanjhanaa lifetime, jumps on Tuesday, earns...

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 5: Dhanush beats Raanjhanaa lifetime

Mukesh Ambani's chhoti bahu Radhika Merchant stuns in Isha Ambani-inspired jewel-studded blouse, designed by...; See pics

Mukesh Ambani's choti bahu Radhika Merchant stuns in Isha Ambani inspired jewels

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru fly for one-day honeymoon to..., on wedding day, The Family Man director gifts her expensive...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru fly for one-day honeymoon to...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen: Which is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress?

Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen

Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thrilling vibes

Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thri

5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League

5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Cyclone Ditwah Update: Chennai schools to remain closed today due to cyclone impact, check IMD weather update here

Heavy rains from the remnants of Cyclone Ditwah forced the closure of schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram. IMD issued an Orange Alert as the deep depression nears the Tamil Nadu coast, bringing heavy rainfall, strong winds, and widespread waterlogging.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 03, 2025, 08:54 AM IST

Cyclone Ditwah Update: Chennai schools to remain closed today due to cyclone impact, check IMD weather update here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Persistent rainfall triggered by the weakened remnants of Cyclone Ditwah has led to widespread disruption across several parts of Tamil Nadu. With many areas in and around Chennai severely waterlogged, authorities have ordered the closure of schools and colleges on Wednesday, December 3, prioritising the safety of students and staff.

Widespread Educational Shutdown in Multiple Districts

Chennai District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade issued an official directive announcing the suspension of classes for all educational institutions in Chennai. Overnight downpours led to extensive flooding in several neighbourhoods, making travel unsafe and prompting the need for precautionary measures.

Several adjoining districts have implemented similar closures, including:

Tiruvallur

Chengalpattu

Kancheepuram

Meanwhile, in districts such as Tiruvannamalai and Kanyakumari, schools and colleges are closed due to local festivities, Karthigai Deepam and the St. Xavier Church Kottar Festival, respectively.

Orange Alert for Coastal Tamil Nadu

With the system now lingering as a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for most coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai. Residents have been warned of:

Heavy to extremely heavy rain bands

Strong winds reaching 40–60 km/h

Further waterlogging in vulnerable zones

The alert extends northward to several coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, such as Nellore, Prakasam, and Bapatla, while regions like Tirupathi and large parts of Andhra Pradesh remain under a Yellow Alert.

Depression's Current Position and Expected Movement

According to the IMD’s early morning bulletin, the depression drifted south-southwest slightly through the night and was positioned roughly 100 km south of Chennai by 11:30 pm on Tuesday. At its closest, the weather system was only about 25 km away from the North Tamil Nadu–Puducherry coastline.

Meteorologists predict that the system will continue a slow southwestward movement and is likely to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area within hours, signalling a gradual reduction in intensity and potential relief for rain-hit regions.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, urging residents to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel until conditions improve.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rupee hits all-time low against USD: Why is Indian currency falling against Dollar?
Rupee hits all-time low against US Dollar: Here’s why India’s currency is weaken
Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 5: Dhanush scores his highest-grossing Hindi film, beats Raanjhanaa lifetime, jumps on Tuesday, earns...
Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 5: Dhanush beats Raanjhanaa lifetime
Mukesh Ambani's chhoti bahu Radhika Merchant stuns in Isha Ambani-inspired jewel-studded blouse, designed by...; See pics
Mukesh Ambani's choti bahu Radhika Merchant stuns in Isha Ambani inspired jewels
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru fly for one-day honeymoon to..., on wedding day, The Family Man director gifts her expensive...
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru fly for one-day honeymoon to...
Palash Muchhal seeks Premanand Maharaj's blessings amid postponed wedding to Smriti Mandhana; pic goes viral
Palash Muchhal seeks Premanand Maharaj's blessings amid postponed wedding to Smr
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen: Which is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress?
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen
Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thrilling vibes
Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thri
5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League
5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League
This Indian city listed among world’s most stressed, New York tops the list
This Indian city listed among world’s most stressed, New York tops the list
Boman Irani turns 66: Six iconic films that showcase his versatility, comedy, and timeless Bollywood magic
Boman Irani turns 66: Six iconic films that showcase his versatility
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement