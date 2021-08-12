CUSAT CAT result 2021 released on cusat.ac.in, check direct link, rank

The Common Admission Test (CAT) result and rank list of the CUSAT CAT 2021 were released by the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) on August 11, 2021 on the official website of the varsity - admissions.cusat.ac.in.

The CUSAT CAT is held for subjects including Biotechnology, Botany, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Electronics and Management Consulting. CUSAT CAT is also conducted for a lateral entry admission to BTech programmes.

Here is the direct link to check the CUSAT CAT 2021 result and rank list.

How to download CUSAT CAT 2021 Result?

Step 1: Visit official website of the varsity - admissions.cusat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the CUSAT CAT Result and Rank List

Step 3: Enter your detail to view your result

Step 1: Download and take a printout of your result for further reference