CUSAT CAT 2023 Registrations: Last date extended for MBA, UG and PG Programmes, apply at admissions.cusat.ac.in

CUSAT CAT 2023 Registrations: Interested candidates will be able to apply online at admissions.cusat.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 07:19 AM IST

The registration dates for MBA and for all PG and UG Programmes except PhD, M.B.A, M.Tech and Diploma Programmes have been extended by The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT). The last date to apply for UG and PG without a fine is March 10 and for MBA is April 30. Interested candidates will be able to apply online at admissions.cusat.ac.in.

"CAT 2023 - Application Registration Date Extended for UG & PG (Registration without fine: 10/03/2023, Registration with Fine: 15/03/2023). CAT 2023 - Application Registration Date Extended for MBA (Registration without fine: 30/04/2023, Registration with Fine: 03/05/2023)", reads the official website.

The Common Admission Test is scheduled to be conducted on April 29 and 30, 2023 and May 1, 2023.

CUSAT CAT application form 2023: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official website at admissions.cusat.ac.in.
  • Click on the CUSAT CAT 2023 registration link.
  • Enter your personal details
  • Upload all the photos and signature
  • Submit the application fee and select centre
  • Submit the application
  • Take the print for future reference.
