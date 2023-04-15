Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

CUSAT CAT 2023 Admit Card to be released soon at cusat.ac.in, know when and how to download hall ticket

CUSAT CAT 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 3, 4, 5 and 6, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 06:54 AM IST

CUSAT CAT 2023 Admit Card to be released soon at cusat.ac.in, know when and how to download hall ticket
File photo

Common Admission Test of Cochin University of Science and Technology to release the admit card for CUSAT CAT 2023 on April 18, 2023. Once released, candidates can download the admit card through the official site of CUSAT at cusat.ac.in.

The admit card will be available till May 6, 2023. CUSAT CAT 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 3, 4, 5 and 6, 2023. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

CUSAT CAT 2023 Admit Card: Steps to download

  • Visit the official site of CUSAT at cusat.ac.in.
  • Click on CUSAT CAT 2023 Admit Card link available 
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
Streaming This Week: Varisu, Veera Simha Reddy, Michael, OTT releases to binge-watch
In pics: Satish Kaushik's final public appearance at Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi's Holi party a day before death
5 famous majestic Shiva temples in India you must visit on Mahashivratri
From Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan to Esha Deol-Amrita Rao: 7 ugly spats in Bollywood
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 665 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.