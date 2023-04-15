CUSAT CAT 2023 Admit Card to be released soon at cusat.ac.in, know when and how to download hall ticket

File photo

Common Admission Test of Cochin University of Science and Technology to release the admit card for CUSAT CAT 2023 on April 18, 2023. Once released, candidates can download the admit card through the official site of CUSAT at cusat.ac.in.

The admit card will be available till May 6, 2023. CUSAT CAT 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 3, 4, 5 and 6, 2023. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

CUSAT CAT 2023 Admit Card: Steps to download