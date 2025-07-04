NTA CUET UG Result 2025: CUET UG Result 2025 result declared at cuet.nta.nic.in for over 13 lakh students, check how to download scorecard

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 today (July 4, 2025). CUET UG 2025 Result is based on the final answer key, which was announced on July 1. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their scorecards on cuet.nta.nic.in. On July 2, 2025, NTA announced that the CUET UG 2025 result would be declared on July 5. Around 13 lakh students appeared for the exam this year.

CUET UG 2025 exam was held in two shifts between May 13 and June 4. The morning session was conducted from 9 AM to 12 PM, and the afternoon session from 3 PM to 6 PM.

CUET UG Result 2025 DECLARED at cuet.nta.nic.in: Step-by-step to download scorecards