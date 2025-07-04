CUET UG Result 2025 BIG update: NTA to release scorecards today at cuet.nta.nic.in for over 13 lakh students

NTA CUET UG Result 2025: NTA CUET UG exam was conducted in two shifts between May 13 and June 4. The morning session ran from 9 AM to 12 PM, and the afternoon session from 3 PM to 6 PM.

NTA CUET UG Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to declare the results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 today (July 4, 2025). CUET UG 2025 Result will be based on the final answer key, which was announced on July 1. Once released, candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their scorecards on cuet.nta.nic.in. NTA confirmed the CUET UG result date on its official X (previously Twitter) handle.

On July 2, 2025, NTA announced that the CUET UG 2025 result would be declared on July 5. Around 13 lakh students appeared for the exam this year.

CUET UG result 2025: How to check