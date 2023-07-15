CUET UG Result 2023 DECLARED at cuet.samarth.ac.in, know how to check scorecard and topper list

The National Testing Agency will soon release the CUET UG Topper list pdf.

CUET UG Result 2023: National Testing Agency has declared the result of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) today, July 15, 2023. Candidates can check their scorecards through the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. NTA will soon release the CUET UG Topper list pdf.

From May 21 to June 23, the CUET UG 2023 test was conducted. About 14,90,000 people showed up for the CUET UG test 2023, which was held this year in parts. The foundation for admission to undergraduate programmes at central, state, and other participating universities is this national entrance exam, which was launched last year. CUET UG's final answer key is yet to be released. It will be published along with or after the results.

CUET UG 2023 examination was conducted in Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

CUET UG 2023 Result: Subject-wise number of students securing 100 percentile score

CUET UG 2023 Result: How to Download Online?