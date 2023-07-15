Headlines

Confirmed! Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan to make a pan-India debut in in Mohanlal’s Vrushabha — Deets Inside

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar: Will Jiya, Avinash, Falaq be schooled by Salman Khan for cornering Manisha Rani?

Unprecedented twist: Rabbit stuns internet in epic battle against massive snake, viral video

Delhi-NCR news: Several roads opened as Yamuna flood water recedes, check full-list here

Rohit Shetty shares big update on Golmaal 5, says for the next year, all his ‘focus and energy’ are on this film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

CUET-UG result 2023 declared: 22,000 candidates scored 100 percentile

Confirmed! Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan to make a pan-India debut in in Mohanlal’s Vrushabha — Deets Inside

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar: Will Jiya, Avinash, Falaq be schooled by Salman Khan for cornering Manisha Rani?

10 cricketers who own luxurious restaurants

Expensive cars of Elvish Yadav 

Monsoon superfoods: 10 juices to prevent hair loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Delhi Flood: Water Persists In Yamuna’s Adjoining Areas, IMD Predicts More Rain

Delhi Police launches ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Pakhwada’

Car Rammed Into Mayor's Home; Buildings On Fire: France Braces For New Violence Post Teen's Funeral

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar: Will Jiya, Avinash, Falaq be schooled by Salman Khan for cornering Manisha Rani?

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan fans whistle, hoot, celebrate Jawan prevue in cinema halls

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif set couple goals as they jet off for vacation ahead of her birthday - Watch

HomeEducation

Education

CUET-UG result 2023 declared: 22,000 candidates scored 100 percentile

Over 11.11 lakh candidates appeared for the second edition of the entrance exam.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 04:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The National Testing Agency on Saturday declared the results for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG), which showed that over 22,000 candidates scored 100 percentile.

The maximum top scorers were in English, followed by Biology and Economics.

Over 11.11 lakh candidates had appeared for the second edition of the entrance exam.

While 5,685 candidates scored 100 percentile in English, 4,850 candidates got a top score in Biology/Biotechnology/Biochemistry, followed by 2,836 in Economics.

"The performance of every candidate has been evaluated using the equi-percentile method wherein normalised marks of each candidate have been calculated using the percentiles of each group of students in a given session across multiple days for the same subject," said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director, National Testing Agency (NTA).

"The role of the NTA is confined to the registration of candidates, the nisations. The universities will decide about their individual counselling on the basis of the scorecard of CUET (UG) - 2023 provided by NTA," she added.

The CUET-UG is the second-largest entrance exam in the country in terms of the number of applicants. In its first edition, 12.5 lakh students had registered for the exam and 9.9 lakh had submitted their applications.

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mahesh Babu’s 11-year-old daughter Sitara charged Rs 1 crore for jewellery ad? Here’s what we know

DNA Special: Modi govt’s housing scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana hit by corruption in Rajasthan?

Rahul Roy's soul sister reveals how Salman Khan helped Aashiqui actor when he suffered brain stroke: 'This man is a gem'

Nitesh Tiwari steers clear of Adipurush controversy, says his retelling of Ramayana will ‘not end up offending anybody’

Bihar: Restaurant fined Rs 3,500 for serving special masala dosa without sambar, details inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE