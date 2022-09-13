CUET UG Result 2022 expected soon at cuet.samart.ac.in, check out marking scheme

File Photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to announce the CUET UG Result 2022 soon. According to an announcement made by the UGC Chairman, the CUET UG Result 2022 is expected to be declared by September 15, 2022. Once the CUET UG Result 2022 are released, students will be able to check their scores at the official website - www.cuet.samarth.ac.in.

It was on September 9, 2022, that the UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar announced on Twitter that NTA will release the CUET UG Result 2022 by September 15, 2022. There are also chances of CUET UG Result 2022 being declared early.

Along with the CUET UG Result 2022, the final answer keys are also expected to be made available for students.

CUET UG Result 2022: Marking Scheme

According to the NTA, every correct answer by candidates will be awarded 5 marks and a negative marking of -1 will be done for every answer found incorrect.

Every correct answer or most appropriate answer: 5 marks

Every incorrect answer: -1 mark

Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given zero marks (0).

If more than one option is correct the candidates will be awarded 5 marks.

If all options are correct then candidates will be awarded 5 marks.

If none of the options is correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped, then candidates who have tried the dropped question will be given 5 marks.

For the unversed, several universities and colleges have already begun the process for UG Admissions 2022. On September 12, 2022, Delhi University also opened its admissions portal for students.