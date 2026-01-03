CUET UG Registration 2026 Begins: Check dates, eligibility, direct LINK to apply here

CUET UG 2026: Before filling out the application form, students should carefully go through the eligibility criteria, subject selection guidelines and other details.

CUET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2026). Interested candidates can register for the undergraduate entrance exam from January 3 at the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. The deadline to register for the exam is January 30, 2026. Before filling out the application form, students should carefully go through the eligibility criteria, subject selection guidelines, exam pattern, syllabus, and fee structure mentioned in the official notification.

Steps to apply for the CUET UG 2026 Exam

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. Under the "Candidate Corner" section, click on "CUET UG 2026 Registration". Fill Online Application Form Pay the examination fee Download confirmation page

Documents required for CUET UG 2026 registration

Aadhaar Card- Aadhaar Card should be updated with correct name, date of birth, latest photograph, address and father's name. UDID card (for Persons with Disabilities)- UDID Card/Disability Certificate should be valid, updated and renewed as required. Category certificate-The category certificate (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL) should be updated and valid.

The CUET UG exam is scheduled from May 11-31, 2026. The CUET UG exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses across central and participating universities in India.