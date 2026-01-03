Wolf Moon: First supermoon of 2026 lights up skies in India, WATCH viral video here
Ashish Vidyarthi, wife Rupali Barua meet with road accident in Guwahati; actor shares health update: 'A bike hit us when...'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals women rejected him because of Akshaye Khanna in viral video: 'He had a weird...'
Irfan Pathan urges Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to play for as long as possible; advises Shubman Gill on tough times
CUET UG Registration 2026 Begins: Check dates, eligibility, direct LINK to apply here
Dhurandhar box office collection day 30: Ranveer Singh film continues HISTORIC run, becomes first Bollywood movie to earn Rs 800 crore in India
Sunny Deol gets emotional remembering Dharmendra, shares how Haqeeqat inspired him to do Border: 'Mere papa ki...' Viral video
Republic Day Parade 2026: January 26 parade, Beating Retreat timing, ticket price and other details
Who was Khokon Chandra Das? Another Hindu man dies after being attacked, set on fire in Bangladesh
Shubman Gill meets Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland; India batter gifts jersey as Man City star presents signed boot
EDUCATION
CUET UG 2026: Before filling out the application form, students should carefully go through the eligibility criteria, subject selection guidelines and other details.
CUET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2026). Interested candidates can register for the undergraduate entrance exam from January 3 at the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. The deadline to register for the exam is January 30, 2026. Before filling out the application form, students should carefully go through the eligibility criteria, subject selection guidelines, exam pattern, syllabus, and fee structure mentioned in the official notification.
Get a direct link to apply HERE.
The CUET UG exam is scheduled from May 11-31, 2026. The CUET UG exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses across central and participating universities in India.