CUET UG phase 6 admit card 2022 released at cuet.samarth.ac.in, get direct link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the admit card for CUET UG Phase 6 at the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. NTA will conduct the CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 examination from August 24. The CUET UG Phase 6 examination will be continued till August 30.

A total of 1.96 lakh candidates will appear for the CUET UG phase 6 examination 2022. The CUET examination will be held at 489 examination centres across 259 cities in India and 9 cities outside India. Those candidates who could not take the examination in earlier phases either due to technical reasons or due to the cancellation of the Centre, will be allowed to appear in Phase 6 which will be held from 24 to 30 August

2022.

CUET UG Phase 6 Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of NTA CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in

On the homepage, look for the admit card link

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card and download it

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CUET Phase 5 exam has already begun on August 21, 2022. The CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Exam will go on till August 23, 2022. Close to 2 lakh people are expected to appear for the exam.