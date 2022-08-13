CUET UG Phase 4 Exam 2022: NTA likely to release admit card today at cuet.samarth.ac.in

File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) to release CUET UG Admit Card 2022 for Phase 4 soon. As per reports, CUET UG Admit Card 2022 will be released today (August 13, 2022). Once released, CUET UG admit card will be on the official website of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG Phase 4 exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 17, 18 and 20, 2022 and a total of 3.72 lakh candidates were set to appear.

NTA on Saturday said CUET-UG for more than 11,000 candidates who were scheduled to appear in the fourth phase has been postponed to August 30 to accommodate their choice of city for the exam centre.

Moreover, candidates who have their exams in phase five and six will also today get information about the dates and cities in which they are supposed to take the exam.

According to the initial plan, all phases of the exam were scheduled to conclude on August 20.

The NTA, which is responsible for conducting the exam, later announced that all phases of the exam will conclude on August 28. However, now the schedule has been further deferred and the exam is split into six phases.