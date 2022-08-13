CUET UG exam 2022 postponed: Latest updates students need to know

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) Saturday said CUET-UG for more than 11,000 candidates who were scheduled to appear in the fourth phase has been postponed to August 30 to accommodate their choice of city for the exam centre.

The fourth phase of the Central Universities Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) was scheduled from August 17-20 and a total of 3.72 lakh candidates were set to appear.

"Those who could not take the CUET UG exam in Phase 2 conducted on 4, 5 and 6 August either due to technical reasons or due to cancellation of the Centre, will be allowed to appear in Phase 6 which will be held from 24 to 30 August. Their Admit Cards will be released on 20 August," NTA said.

The agency will soon issue fresh admit cards for the phase four candidates. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official CUET website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Moreover, candidates who have their exams in phase five and six will also today get information about their dates and cities in which they are supposed to take the exam.

According to the the initial plan, all phases of the exam were scheduled to conclude on August 20.

The NTA, which is responsible for conducting the exam, had later announced that all phases of the exam will conclude on August 28. However, now the schedule has been further deferred and the exam split into six phases.

"The exam for over 11,000 out of 3.72 lakh candidates has been postponed to August 30 to accommodate their choice of city for exam centre. The NTA (National Testing Agency) has increased the capacity at centres and also added more exam centres besides making efforts to ensure the quality of the centres is enhanced," UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said.

"It has also been decided to station additional technical manpower by deploying the facility of Associate Professor level as technical observor at every centre to ensure smooth conduct of examination," he added.

The second phase of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) was marred with glitches prompting the agency to cancel exams at various centres.

