CUET UG Application Form 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to begin the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 registration process in the next few days.

CUET UG 2025 announcement: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to begin the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 registration process in the next few days. Candidates who want admission in the undergraduate programs at Central Universities (CUs) and other associated institutions need to register through the official website cuet.nta.nic.in after the registration link is activated.

Steps for registration process of CUET UG 2025:

1. Visit cuet.nta.nic.in, the official CUET UG website.

2. Click on "CUET UG 2025 Application" on the homepage.

3. Register to generate login credentials.

4. Fill out the application form with the required details and upload necessary documents.

5. Pay the application fee according to your category.

6. Review and submit the form before the deadline.

7. Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

CUET UG 2025: Exam date and other details

Application will start in February and the last date to register is the first week of April. Application forms can be corrected in April’s second week. Admit cards will be released in the second week of mat and CUET UG 2025 Exam Dates will be conducted in Third week of May.

The exam schedule will be announced following the completion of the registration process. The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, covering 13 languages, 23 domain-specific subjects, and a general test.

There have been some changes in the CUET UG 2025 exam this year. Few among them are: