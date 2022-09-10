Search icon
CUET UG Answer Key 2022: Last date to raise objections TODAY at cuet.samarth.ac.in, check steps

Candidates, after paying the processing fee, can raise objections till 11:50 pm today (September 10, 2022) at www.cuet.samarth.ac.in

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 08:38 AM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the CUET UG Answer Key 2022 yesterday - September 9, 2022. The CUET UG Answer Key 2022 was released on the official website - www.cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET UG Answer Key 2022 is still available on the website and candidates should download it at the earliest. 

Those who have downloaded and checked the CUET UG Answer Key 2022 can also raise objections to it. Today, September 10, 2022, is the last date to raise objections. Candidates, after paying the processing fee, can raise objections till 11:50 pm today.

Please note that the CUET UG Answer Key 2022 released yesterday is provisional and not the final one. The CUET UG Result 2022 will be released by September 15, 2022. 

CUET UG Answer Key 2022 Direct Link 

CUET UG Answer Key 2022 Notice

CUET UG Answer Key 2022: Steps to raise objections

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on this 'Sign In' button

Step 3: Now, click on login with Application number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on the 'View Answer Key/Challenge' option

Step 5: Select the question and raise objections as needed. 

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 7: Pay the processing fee and submit the form

Step 8: Download and take a printout of the same for future use.

