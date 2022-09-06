CUET UG Answer Key 2022 expected TODAY at cuet.samarth.ac.in, check steps to download, other details

File Photo

The Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG 2022 Answer Key is expected to release today - September 6, 2022. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to activate both CUET UG 2022 Answer Key and Response Sheets links today. CUET UG Result 2022 is expected by September 13 or 14, 2022.

No official announcement has been made by the NTA yet. Once released, CUET UG 2022 Answer Key and Result will be available on the official website – www.cuet.samarth.ac.in. Reports state that the CUET UG 2022 Answer Key link is expected to go live in the evening. To access and download their, CUET UG 2022 Answer Key students will require their CUET Admit Card 2022.

CUET UG 2022 phase six examination was concluded on August 30, 2022. Nearly 14.9 lakh candidates appeared for the common university entrance exam, CUET.

CUET UG Answer Key 2022 Date and Time

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key Date: September 6, 2022 (tentative)

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key Time: Expected by today evening.

CUET UG 2022 Result Date: September 15, 2022 (likely)

CUET UG 2022 official website - www.cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG Answer Key 2022: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Download CUET UG Answer Key 2022" link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 4: Your CUET UG Answer Key 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the CUET UG Answer Key 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.