Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CUET UG Answer Key 2022 expected TODAY at cuet.samarth.ac.in, check steps to download, other details

Once released, CUET UG 2022 Answer Key and Result will be available on the official website – www.cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 07:30 AM IST

CUET UG Answer Key 2022 expected TODAY at cuet.samarth.ac.in, check steps to download, other details
File Photo

The Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG 2022 Answer Key is expected to release today - September 6, 2022. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to activate both CUET UG 2022 Answer Key and Response Sheets links today. CUET UG Result 2022 is expected by September 13 or 14, 2022. 

No official announcement has been made by the NTA yet. Once released, CUET UG 2022 Answer Key and Result will be available on the official website – www.cuet.samarth.ac.in. Reports state that the CUET UG 2022 Answer Key link is expected to go live in the evening. To access and download their, CUET UG 2022 Answer Key students will require their CUET Admit Card 2022.

CUET UG 2022 phase six examination was concluded on August 30, 2022. Nearly 14.9 lakh candidates appeared for the common university entrance exam, CUET. 

READ | Bengaluru rains: With India's Silicon Valley submerged, IT employees use tractors to reach work

CUET UG Answer Key 2022 Date and Time 

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key Date: September 6, 2022 (tentative) 

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key Time: Expected by today evening.

CUET UG 2022 Result Date: September 15, 2022 (likely)

CUET UG 2022 official website - www.cuet.samarth.ac.in

READ | China earthquake: Hair-raising videos show moment 6.8 magnitude quake hit, death toll climbs over 30

CUET UG Answer Key 2022: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Download CUET UG Answer Key 2022" link available on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter the login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 4: Your CUET UG Answer Key 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the CUET UG Answer Key 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in co-ord set, Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in printed outfit
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTA NEET UG 2022 Result: Check last five year's cut-off trends, qualifying marks
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.