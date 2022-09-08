Search icon
CUET UG Answer Key 2022 expected to release TODAY at cuet.samarth.ac.in, check steps to download

Once released, candidates will be able to download their CUET UG Answer Key 2022 from the official website - www.cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 08:26 AM IST

The Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG Answer Key 2022 is set to be declared soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). According to the latest updates, NTA is expected to release the CUET UG Answer Key 2022 today - September 8, 2022. Once released, candidates will be able to download their CUET UG Answer Key 2022 from the official website - www.cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET UG Result 2022 is expected by September 13 or 14, 2022. 

The CUET UG 2022 Answer Key link is expected to go live in the evening. To access CUET UG 2022 Answer Key students will require their CUET Admit Card 2022. Several media reports have said that the CUET UG Answer Key 2022 was delayed as NTA declared the NTA NEET UG Results 2022 yesterday. 

CUET UG Answer Key 2022: Steps to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. 

Step 2: Click on the "Download CUET UG Answer Key 2022" link available on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter the login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin. 

Step 4: Your CUET UG Answer Key 2022 will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 5: Download the CUET UG Answer Key 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

For every correct answer, candidates will be given 5 marks and 1 mark will be given for negative marks. CUET UG 2022 phase six examination was concluded on August 30, 2022. Nearly 14.9 lakh candidates appeared for the common university entrance exam, CUET. 

